Devastating Floods Hit Guizhou Province: Mass Evacuations and Emergency Response
Severe flooding in Guizhou province, China has led to the deaths of six individuals and the evacuation of over 80,000 people. The situation has prompted the highest level of flood control emergency response. Relief efforts are underway as landslides also affect infrastructure in the region.
- Country:
- China
Severe flooding has claimed six lives in southwest China's Guizhou province, local officials announced on Thursday. The relentless heavy rainfall coupled with upstream inflows caused mass evacuations in Rongjiang and Congjiang counties.
More than 80,000 residents have been forced to leave their homes as authorities escalated the flood control emergency response to Level I, the highest possible. The province's emergency department has mobilized essential disaster relief supplies, distributing 30,000 bottles of drinking water and 10,000 bowls of instant noodles to affected areas through high-speed rail and road networks.
In a related incident, rain-triggered landslides destabilized a section of a bridge on an expressway in Sandu County, though no casualties have been reported, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monsoon Fury: Landslides and Disruptions in Himachal Pradesh
Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides and Deluges Hit Himachal Pradesh
Torrential Rains Hit Maharashtra: Floods and Landslides Create Havoc
Tourist Advisory: Landslides Block Badrinath Highway Amid Helicopter Crash Tragedy
Landslides Disrupt Key Highway Link Between Sikkim and West Bengal