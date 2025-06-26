Cocaine Trade Hits Record Highs: Global Production and Usage Surge

The United Nations has released a report showing the global cocaine trade is setting new records, becoming the world's fastest-growing illicit drug market due to a surge in production and increasing users across continents.

According to the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime's (UNODC) World Drug Report, 2023 witnessed record levels of cocaine production, seizures, and usage. The increase largely stems from Colombia's expanded coca bush cultivation and updated data indicating higher yields.

The report also notes growth in the synthetic drug market, particularly amphetamine-type stimulants, such as methamphetamine and amphetamine, with seizures reaching record highs.