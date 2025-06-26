Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Himachal: Flash Floods Devastate Hydroelectric Site

Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts have claimed three lives, with eight people still missing. The surge in water levels, caused by cloudbursts, has swept away workers at a hydroelectric project site. Rescue efforts face challenges due to rough terrain and bad weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla/Dharamshala | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes Himachal: Flash Floods Devastate Hydroelectric Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic sequence of flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts has resulted in three confirmed deaths, with rescue operations underway for eight missing individuals, according to officials. The catastrophic event occurred when cloudbursts triggered a sudden surge in water levels on Wednesday.

The National and State Disaster Response Forces alongside local police and home guards are engaged in extensive search operations amid challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions. As the situation unfolds, officials are yet to disclose the exact number of rescues achieved so far.

BJP national president J P Nadda and Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma have highlighted concerns regarding worker safety and have called for an investigation into alleged negligence by project authorities. Thousands of workers have been relocated, but several remain unaccounted for, prompting urgent calls for action and compensation for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

