Tragedy Strikes Himachal: Flash Floods Devastate Hydroelectric Site
Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts have claimed three lives, with eight people still missing. The surge in water levels, caused by cloudbursts, has swept away workers at a hydroelectric project site. Rescue efforts face challenges due to rough terrain and bad weather.
- Country:
- India
A tragic sequence of flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts has resulted in three confirmed deaths, with rescue operations underway for eight missing individuals, according to officials. The catastrophic event occurred when cloudbursts triggered a sudden surge in water levels on Wednesday.
The National and State Disaster Response Forces alongside local police and home guards are engaged in extensive search operations amid challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions. As the situation unfolds, officials are yet to disclose the exact number of rescues achieved so far.
BJP national president J P Nadda and Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma have highlighted concerns regarding worker safety and have called for an investigation into alleged negligence by project authorities. Thousands of workers have been relocated, but several remain unaccounted for, prompting urgent calls for action and compensation for affected families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crash Sparks Major Rescue Operations
Indrayani River Bridge Collapse Claims Four Lives, Rescue Operations Intensify
Tragedy in Mathura: Building Collapse Sparks Protest and Rescue Operations
Uttarakhand Urges Boost for Hydroelectric Projects and Urban Housing
Stray Pup Steals the Spotlight at NDRF's Yoga Event Ahead of International Yoga Day