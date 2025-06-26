Tragedy Strikes Himachal: Flash Floods Devastate Hydroelectric Site

A tragic sequence of flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts has resulted in three confirmed deaths, with rescue operations underway for eight missing individuals, according to officials. The catastrophic event occurred when cloudbursts triggered a sudden surge in water levels on Wednesday.

The National and State Disaster Response Forces alongside local police and home guards are engaged in extensive search operations amid challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions. As the situation unfolds, officials are yet to disclose the exact number of rescues achieved so far.

BJP national president J P Nadda and Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma have highlighted concerns regarding worker safety and have called for an investigation into alleged negligence by project authorities. Thousands of workers have been relocated, but several remain unaccounted for, prompting urgent calls for action and compensation for affected families.

