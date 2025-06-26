Left Menu

Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel Project

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis demands swift completion of the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project, emphasizing timely completion, rehabilitation efforts, and necessary forest clearances. The 11.84-km tunnel, aiming to reduce travel time and emissions, is slated for completion by December 2028 with a total cost of Rs 12,057 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:17 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged officials to ensure the timely completion of infrastructure projects, like the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel, projected to be finished by December 2028.

Addressing a review meeting, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of expediting the rehabilitation of affected families and acquiring forest clearances efficiently.

The 11.84-km tunnel, reducing travel between Thane and Borivali to 15 minutes, promises substantial fuel savings and a decrease in carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

