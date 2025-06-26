Monsoon Havoc: Family Injured as Hut Collapses in Madhya Pradesh

A makeshift hut collapsing amid heavy rains in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district left five members of a family injured on Thursday, according to local officials.

The victims—a couple and their three children—were promptly admitted to a hospital following the incident at Virpur village near Begumganj town, about 80 km from the district headquarters. The downpour had started around 4 a.m., officials reported. Local authority figures, including Begumganj Tehsildar S R Deshmukh, responded swiftly by visiting the site and ensuring the injured received medical treatment.

Kailash Ahirwar, his wife Bhagwati Bai, and their sons—Bhagirath, Krishna, and Vinay—suffered minor injuries and are under medical care. Due to the ongoing heavy rains, additional complaints of wall and roof collapses were received, prompting revenue officials to heighten their vigilance. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted continued heavy rainfall across several districts in the coming 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)