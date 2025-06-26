Rayansh: Final Tower Launch in Mulund's Nature-Integrated Community

Piramal Realty has unveiled Rayansh, the sixth tower in its flagship Mulund development, Piramal Revanta, following a successful pre-launch phase. The 48-storey tower offers over 350 residential units, blending biophilic design with modern living to provide a natural and serene lifestyle.

Located in eastern Mumbai, Piramal Revanta integrates 12 acres of nature-enriched living spaces, including the 3-acre Vana phase. It boasts spacious apartments and a seamless indoor-outdoor experience, making it an attractive choice for professionals and families seeking convenience and connectivity.

The launch of Rayansh underscores a shift in Mumbai's housing market, reflecting growing demand for holistic, amenity-rich homes in well-connected suburbs. Piramal Realty continues to deliver on its promise of timely delivery and vibrant community living, solidifying its position as a leading developer.

(With inputs from agencies.)