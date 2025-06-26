Left Menu

Rayansh: Final Tower Launch in Mulund's Nature-Integrated Community

Piramal Realty has launched Rayansh, the final tower at Piramal Revanta in Mulund. This 48-storey building offers 350+ residences with modern amenities and biophilic designs. The project exemplifies a blend of urban living and natural serenity, offering seamless connectivity to Mumbai's business districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Piramal Realty has unveiled Rayansh, the sixth tower in its flagship Mulund development, Piramal Revanta, following a successful pre-launch phase. The 48-storey tower offers over 350 residential units, blending biophilic design with modern living to provide a natural and serene lifestyle.

Located in eastern Mumbai, Piramal Revanta integrates 12 acres of nature-enriched living spaces, including the 3-acre Vana phase. It boasts spacious apartments and a seamless indoor-outdoor experience, making it an attractive choice for professionals and families seeking convenience and connectivity.

The launch of Rayansh underscores a shift in Mumbai's housing market, reflecting growing demand for holistic, amenity-rich homes in well-connected suburbs. Piramal Realty continues to deliver on its promise of timely delivery and vibrant community living, solidifying its position as a leading developer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

