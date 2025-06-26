Historic Arrival: India's Shubhanshu Shukla Reaches International Space Station
India's Shubhanshu Shukla, accompanied by three other astronauts, entered the International Space Station, marking the first time since Rakesh Sharma in 1984 that an Indian astronaut reached space. The Axiom-4 mission, led by Peggy Whitson, docked successfully, with warm welcomes from the ISS crew.
India's Shubhanshu Shukla, along with three fellow astronauts, was warmly welcomed to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday.
The space expedition, known as Axiom-4, saw its commander, Peggy Whitson, make history as the first female astronaut to lead a private mission to the ISS. Whitson was followed aboard by Shukla, the mission's pilot, and Polish engineer Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, a European Space Agency astronaut.
Notably, this is the first time since Rakesh Sharma's eight-day mission in 1984 that an Indian has journeyed to space. The Axiom-4 mission was commanded by Peggy Whitson, further enhancing the significance of this landmark event.
