Raging Flames Near Athens: Greece Battles With Unpredictable Wildfires

Greek firefighters are combating a fierce wildfire near Palaia Fokaia, south of Athens. High temperatures and winds intensified the flames, prompting evacuations. Greece faces frequent wildfires and floods, increasing expenditures on environmental damage and firefighting equipment. The nation ramped up firefighting personnel for the challenging wildfire season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, fire crews in Greece launched a significant operation against a potent wildfire threatening the coastal town of Palaia Fokaia, located 40 kilometers south of Athens. Authorities ordered evacuations for four seaside hamlets as part of the emergency response.

The fire, stoked by strong winds and high temperatures soaring to 38°C (100°F), required intervention from eight aircraft and five helicopters. Greek media covered the scenes of helicopter interventions, showing water bombings to combat the dense smoke enveloping the region.

Greece, located on Europe's hot southernmost border, has consistently faced economic and environmental impacts from frequent wildfires, increasingly prevalent due to climate change. The nation has invested heavily in firefighting resources, boosting firefighter numbers to a record 18,000 to prepare for anticipated challenges this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

