Shubhanshu Shukla: India’s Star in Space

India welcomed its 634th astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, as he arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) after a 28-hour journey. Greeted warmly by the members of Expedition 73, Shukla, along with other astronauts, received astronaut pins from Axiom mission commander Peggy Whitson.

Shukla expressed his privilege and gratitude for this milestone as he embarked on his maiden space voyage. During the subsequent 14 days, Shukla plans to conduct scientific experiments and interact with individuals on Earth, carrying the hopes and blessings of India with him.

Overwhelmed by the welcome at the ISS, Shukla reflected on the fantastic experience, noting his expectations were exceeded by both the views and the hospitality of the crew. Confident and excited, he anticipates advancing science and research in the coming days.

