Government Unveils 5-Year Roadmap to Boost Emergency Response Capabilities

In a decisive move to future-proof New Zealand’s disaster readiness, Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell has announced the Government’s in-principle agreement to a comprehensive investment and implementation roadmap aimed at strengthening the country’s emergency management system.

The roadmap—developed in response to the Government Inquiry into the North Island Severe Weather Events, including the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle—outlines a series of ambitious reforms and investments to be delivered over the next five years. These initiatives are designed to address growing vulnerabilities posed by climate change and to significantly improve New Zealand’s capacity to respond to major and complex emergencies.

“New Zealand is facing more frequent and severe weather events, and we need to ensure our emergency management system is fit for purpose,” Minister Mitchell stated. “This roadmap sets out the initiatives needed in the next five years to deliver the change we need.”

A Strategic, Multi-Layered Approach

The roadmap complements the work already underway on a new Emergency Management Bill, which is expected to overhaul the legislative framework that underpins how New Zealand prepares for and recovers from disasters.

Key features of the roadmap include:

Regional Emergency Support Teams Teams will be stationed across the country to provide surge capacity during emergencies. These regional units will offer hands-on support to local civil defence operations and strengthen regional coordination.

Expanded Resilience Fund The government plans to refresh and grow the Resilience Fund, which helps communities build localized readiness. The fund will empower iwi, Māori organizations, and local groups to design and implement tailored emergency preparedness programmes.

Strategic Partnerships with Māori, Businesses, and Communities Formal agreements will be established with iwi/Māori, business sectors, and community organizations to enhance local readiness and foster collaboration during emergencies.

Professional Pathways for Emergency Managers To expand and professionalize the emergency management workforce, the roadmap supports new career pathways, training programmes, and recruitment efforts to build long-term capacity in the sector.

Critical Equipment and Supply Readiness Investments will be made in the strategic procurement and placement of emergency equipment and supplies, allowing for faster response and recovery during disasters.

Common Operating Picture (COP) A centralised digital platform will be introduced to give agencies real-time situational awareness. The COP will improve coordination across agencies by enabling shared decision-making based on consistent, updated information.

Addressing System Gaps and Building Resilience

The roadmap identifies key weaknesses in the existing system—such as inconsistent response capability, resource shortages, and insufficient community integration—and sets out targeted strategies to resolve them. Through modern technology, trained personnel, clear governance, and proactive planning, the government aims to make the emergency management framework faster, smarter, and more resilient.

“These investments will address critical gaps, improving our ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from a range of emergencies,” Minister Mitchell affirmed.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will lead implementation efforts and prioritize activities that can be delivered from within existing budget baselines. For initiatives requiring new funding, proposals will be submitted for consideration in future budgets.

Public Access and Transparency

The full roadmap is available to the public and stakeholders via the Civil Defence website: 👉 View the roadmap here

This strategic initiative marks a new chapter in New Zealand’s civil defence strategy, aligning public investment with the growing threat of climate-driven disasters. It represents a proactive commitment to building safer, more responsive, and more connected communities nationwide.