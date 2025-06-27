Left Menu

Mystery Signal: The Unexpected Burst from Space

Researchers using Australia's ASKAP telescope discovered a brief, bright radio signal initially thought to originate from space within our galaxy. It was later traced to a derelict satellite, Relay 2, potentially caused by a rare electrostatic discharge. This highlights the potential for ground-based monitoring of future similar events.

Updated: 27-06-2025 13:12 IST
Mystery Signal: The Unexpected Burst from Space
  • Country:
  • Australia

Researchers scanning the skies with a colossal Australian radio telescope stumbled across a peculiar, swift burst of radio waves last June. Initially presumed to be an astronomical enigma within our Milky Way galaxy, the source of this transient signal required a year of scrutinizing investigation.

The surprising culprit was identified as Relay 2, a decommissioned satellite from the 1960s. The findings suggest that an electrostatic discharge could have triggered the signal, a phenomenon not typically associated with such brief durations, generating intrigue among scientists.

This discovery underscores the importance of developing tools for monitoring satellites amid a growing population of space debris. As researchers continue their hunt, the potential for uncovering further astronomical mysteries looms large.

