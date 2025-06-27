Gusty Winds and Thunderstorms Set to Hit Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across various parts of Andhra Pradesh over the upcoming five days.

Regions likely to be affected include North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, with wind speeds potentially reaching 40–50 kmph.

The Met Department indicates intensifying weather activity from June 28 to July 1 due to the merging of a trough from the southeast Arabian Sea with a weakened low-pressure system, creating atmospheric instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)