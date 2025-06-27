Wimbledon Heats Up: Searing Temperatures Challenge Players and Fans

Wimbledon is preparing for a historic heatwave as temperatures in London are forecasted to climb into the mid-30s Celsius, surpassing previous records. The scorching weather coincides with the start of The Championships, placing additional stress on players, organizers, and spectators.

With the mercury predicted to soar on Monday, the famed grass courts are expected to become a battleground not just for tennis but also against the intense heat. Wimbledon's heat rule will likely come into effect, permitting a 10-minute break when the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature reaches 30.1 degrees Celsius.

Chris Taylor, an expert in environmental physiology, cautions that while the heat rule is beneficial, it does not consider players' core body temperatures, which significantly affect performance. Comprehensive plans are in place to protect everyone at the event, including increased water availability and shade areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)