Tragic Drowning Incident at Construction Site in Maharashtra
Three boys, including two siblings, drowned in a water-filled pit at a construction site in Boisar, Maharashtra. The incident occurred when they attempted to swim in the pit. The victims were identified as siblings Suraj and Dheeraj Yadav, and Ankit Gupta. A case of accidental death was filed.
In a tragic incident, three young boys lost their lives after drowning in a water-filled pit at a construction site in Boisar, located in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The unfortunate event transpired on Friday afternoon, authorities revealed.
According to Boisar's Fire Officer, PC Raut, the boys, hailing from Katkar Pada, ventured into the pit located at Ganesh Nagar for a swim around 3.30 pm but were unable to get out. The victims have been identified as siblings Suraj and Dheeraj Yadav, aged 7 and 11, respectively, along with their friend Ankit Gupta, also 11.
Rescue efforts swiftly followed, and their bodies were recovered and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case of accidental death as investigations continue to ascertain further details.
