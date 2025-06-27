Wimbledon Set to Sizzle: Heatwave Hits Grand Slam

Wimbledon is preparing for a historic and sweltering beginning as a predicted heatwave envelops London, coinciding with the opening of the prestigious tournament at the All England Club on Monday.

The mercury is anticipated to climb into the mid-30s Celsius, surpassing previous records and challenging both players and attendees. The tournament's heat policies, including a 10-minute break during peak conditions, aim to mitigate risks associated with the elevated temperatures.

Organizers and experts like Chris Tyler warn that the heat may compromise match quality, urging attention to players' body temperatures. Comprehensive safety measures are in place, ensuring that players, staff, and the public are shielded from potential heat-related issues.

