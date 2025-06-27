Left Menu

Wimbledon Set to Sizzle: Heatwave Hits Grand Slam

Wimbledon is set for its hottest start as a heatwave hits London. With temperatures expected to reach mid-30s Celsius, the All England Club will implement heat rules, potentially impacting match quality. Organizers have plans to safeguard attendees while players may alter their playing style to cope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:17 IST
Wimbledon Set to Sizzle: Heatwave Hits Grand Slam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wimbledon is preparing for a historic and sweltering beginning as a predicted heatwave envelops London, coinciding with the opening of the prestigious tournament at the All England Club on Monday.

The mercury is anticipated to climb into the mid-30s Celsius, surpassing previous records and challenging both players and attendees. The tournament's heat policies, including a 10-minute break during peak conditions, aim to mitigate risks associated with the elevated temperatures.

Organizers and experts like Chris Tyler warn that the heat may compromise match quality, urging attention to players' body temperatures. Comprehensive safety measures are in place, ensuring that players, staff, and the public are shielded from potential heat-related issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025