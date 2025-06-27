Wimbledon Set to Sizzle: Heatwave Hits Grand Slam
Wimbledon is set for its hottest start as a heatwave hits London. With temperatures expected to reach mid-30s Celsius, the All England Club will implement heat rules, potentially impacting match quality. Organizers have plans to safeguard attendees while players may alter their playing style to cope.
Wimbledon is preparing for a historic and sweltering beginning as a predicted heatwave envelops London, coinciding with the opening of the prestigious tournament at the All England Club on Monday.
The mercury is anticipated to climb into the mid-30s Celsius, surpassing previous records and challenging both players and attendees. The tournament's heat policies, including a 10-minute break during peak conditions, aim to mitigate risks associated with the elevated temperatures.
Organizers and experts like Chris Tyler warn that the heat may compromise match quality, urging attention to players' body temperatures. Comprehensive safety measures are in place, ensuring that players, staff, and the public are shielded from potential heat-related issues.
