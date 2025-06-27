Left Menu

Blazing Heat Engulfs Athens: Tourists and Locals Seek Refuge

In Athens, tourists wield umbrellas and fans to cope with scorching temperatures surpassing 40°C. Locals seek shelter indoors as climate change exacerbates severe heatwaves. Authorities restrict outdoor labor and promote remote work to mitigate heat exhaustion risks. Air-conditioned venues help vulnerable residents stay safe during Greece's relentless summer heat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:35 IST
Blazing Heat Engulfs Athens: Tourists and Locals Seek Refuge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In the searing heat of Athens, tourists sought shade under umbrellas and resorted to fans, while locals chose to stay indoors as temperatures soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius on Friday. Greece, nestled in the Mediterranean, is accustomed to hot summers, but climate change has turned heatwaves and wildfires more relentless.

To safeguard public health, Greek authorities imposed a ban on outdoor work for builders and delivery personnel from 0900 to 1400 GMT, alongside advising citizens against non-essential travel. Offering relief, workplaces introduced remote options, and air-conditioned facilities opened their doors to senior citizens.

Yet, for tourists, the experience proved daunting. "We're from Pennsylvania and never encountered such a heatwave," shared Antonia Lasen. At Acropolis, where temperatures were intensified by surrounding marble and cement, visitors found conditions uncomfortable and challenging.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025