Blazing Heat Engulfs Athens: Tourists and Locals Seek Refuge

In the searing heat of Athens, tourists sought shade under umbrellas and resorted to fans, while locals chose to stay indoors as temperatures soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius on Friday. Greece, nestled in the Mediterranean, is accustomed to hot summers, but climate change has turned heatwaves and wildfires more relentless.

To safeguard public health, Greek authorities imposed a ban on outdoor work for builders and delivery personnel from 0900 to 1400 GMT, alongside advising citizens against non-essential travel. Offering relief, workplaces introduced remote options, and air-conditioned facilities opened their doors to senior citizens.

Yet, for tourists, the experience proved daunting. "We're from Pennsylvania and never encountered such a heatwave," shared Antonia Lasen. At Acropolis, where temperatures were intensified by surrounding marble and cement, visitors found conditions uncomfortable and challenging.