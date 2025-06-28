Dachigam National Park: A Beacon Of Conservation Excellence

Dachigam National Park in Jammu and Kashmir has been celebrated for achieving the highest management effectiveness evaluation score in the country, according to the Wildlife Institute of India.

Ranking first among 438 assessed national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, Dachigam's exceptional score of 92.97 percent highlights its outstanding conservation standards and innovative management practices, driven by the dedicated efforts of the Department of Wildlife Protection.

Dachigam serves as the last stronghold for the critically endangered Hangul, or Kashmir stag. Recent population increases offer hope for this species, underscoring the park's vital role in India's biodiversity protection.

