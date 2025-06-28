Left Menu

Dachigam National Park: A Beacon Of Conservation Excellence

Dachigam National Park in Jammu and Kashmir has achieved the highest management effectiveness evaluation score in India. It is recognized for its superior conservation standards and as a critical habitat for the endangered Hangul species. Continued investment in conservation is essential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dachigam National Park in Jammu and Kashmir has been celebrated for achieving the highest management effectiveness evaluation score in the country, according to the Wildlife Institute of India.

Ranking first among 438 assessed national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, Dachigam's exceptional score of 92.97 percent highlights its outstanding conservation standards and innovative management practices, driven by the dedicated efforts of the Department of Wildlife Protection.

Dachigam serves as the last stronghold for the critically endangered Hangul, or Kashmir stag. Recent population increases offer hope for this species, underscoring the park's vital role in India's biodiversity protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

