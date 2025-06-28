Historic Space Endeavor: Indian Astronaut Reaches New Heights

In a monumental achievement, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the first Indian astronaut in over four decades to reach space, embarking on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) this week.

This historic journey is part of a commercial mission by Axiom Space, marking a new era of global collaboration in space exploration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Shukla aboard the ISS, underscoring the importance of India's scientific and technological advancements in the international arena.

