Historic Space Endeavor: Indian Astronaut Reaches New Heights
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla embarks on a historic journey to the International Space Station, marking the first Indian astronaut in space in 41 years. The mission, operated by Axiom Space, includes three other astronauts and highlights India's growing role in the field of space exploration.
In a monumental achievement, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the first Indian astronaut in over four decades to reach space, embarking on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) this week.
This historic journey is part of a commercial mission by Axiom Space, marking a new era of global collaboration in space exploration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Shukla aboard the ISS, underscoring the importance of India's scientific and technological advancements in the international arena.
