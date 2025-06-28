Left Menu

Tragic Toll of Pre-Monsoon Rains: Punjab's Future Challenges

In Punjab, Pakistan, at least 15 people, including eight children, died and 40 were injured due to rain-related incidents as the first pre-monsoon spell hit. The incidents mainly involved collapsed walls and roofs. The pre-monsoon rains bring relief from heat but require caution from citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tragedy struck Pakistan's Punjab province as the first spell of pre-monsoon rains claimed at least 15 lives, including eight children, while injuring 40 others, officials reported on Saturday.

The incidents mostly involved the collapse of walls and roofs in districts including Lahore, Okara, and Faisalabad. This event punctuates the much-needed relief from the extreme summer heat.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued warnings, urging citizens to stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and secure their homes as the pre-monsoon is predicted to last until July 1, with increased rainfall expected this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

