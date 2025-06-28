Savoring Space: Indian Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Brings Indian Cuisine to the Stars

Shubanshu Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 mission, has made the International Space Station a culinary delight by sharing Indian treats like 'gajar ka halwa' with fellow astronauts.

In a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shukla detailed the initial days in the orbital lab, emphasizing the contrast between training on Earth and life in space.

Shukla described the unique challenges of space, such as microgravity affecting basic tasks, and remarked on the harmonious blend of science and wonder encountered in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)