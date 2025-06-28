Left Menu

Savoring Space: Indian Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Brings Indian Cuisine to the Stars

Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla, aboard the International Space Station, delighted his fellow astronauts with Indian delicacies like 'gajar ka halwa', 'moong dal halwa', and 'aam ras' during their 14-day mission. Shukla shared insights with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing the unique challenges of living and working in space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:04 IST
Shubanshu Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 mission, has made the International Space Station a culinary delight by sharing Indian treats like 'gajar ka halwa' with fellow astronauts.

In a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shukla detailed the initial days in the orbital lab, emphasizing the contrast between training on Earth and life in space.

Shukla described the unique challenges of space, such as microgravity affecting basic tasks, and remarked on the harmonious blend of science and wonder encountered in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

