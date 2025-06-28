Savoring Space: Indian Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Brings Indian Cuisine to the Stars
Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla, aboard the International Space Station, delighted his fellow astronauts with Indian delicacies like 'gajar ka halwa', 'moong dal halwa', and 'aam ras' during their 14-day mission. Shukla shared insights with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing the unique challenges of living and working in space.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Shubanshu Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 mission, has made the International Space Station a culinary delight by sharing Indian treats like 'gajar ka halwa' with fellow astronauts.
In a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shukla detailed the initial days in the orbital lab, emphasizing the contrast between training on Earth and life in space.
Shukla described the unique challenges of space, such as microgravity affecting basic tasks, and remarked on the harmonious blend of science and wonder encountered in space exploration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Safety First: Delays in Axiom-4 Mission Due to ISS Leak
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station postponed to June 22.
Launch Postponed: Awaiting Axiom-4 Mission with Indian Astronaut
NASA Postpones Axiom-4 Mission: A Stride Towards International Cooperation in Space
NASA puts off Sunday's launch of Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station; new launch date to be announced in coming days.