Mild Earthquake Shakes Jammu and Kashmir, No Damage Reported

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, causing no reported casualties or property damage. The quake occurred at 7:36 PM, centered at 32.96°N latitude and 74.71°E longitude, at a depth of nine kilometers. Local officials confirmed no physical harm occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.6 shook the region of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, according to official sources. The tremor, recorded at 7:36 PM, fortunately did not result in any casualties or structural harm.

Seismologists pinpointed the epicenter at 32.96 degrees north latitude and 74.71 degrees east longitude, with the tremor striking at a depth of nine kilometers.

Authorities swiftly assessed the region and confirmed that no damage or deaths had been reported following the seismic event, providing relief to residents and officials alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

