Earthquake Rattles Balochistan: Relief Efforts Underway

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Sunday, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Balochistan, Pakistan left at least three people injured and caused significant damage, according to news reports. The epicentre was pinpointed near the Musa Khel district at a depth of 28 kilometres, according to the country's Earthquake Monitoring Centre, as cited by the Express Tribune.

The earthquake led to the destruction of two houses and partial damage to three others. Rescue personnel reported that three individuals sustained injuries due to the house collapses. In response, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has commenced relief operations in the affected regions, distributing tents and assessing the overall damage.

Earlier, Geo News reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake near Barkhan city with the epicentre about 60 kilometres north-northeast of Barkhan. Fortunately, no injuries or structural damage were reported. Experts highlight that Pakistan's geological setup, comprising three major tectonic plates, leaves it prone to such seismic activities.

