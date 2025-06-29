Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Green Initiative: A Monsoon Mission

Uttar Pradesh is set to launch a massive plantation drive to plant 1.14 crore saplings along roadsides during Van Mahotsav from July 1 to 7. The initiative is part of a larger goal to plant 35 crore trees by 2025, with extensive preparations by the forest department.

Updated: 29-06-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department has announced an ambitious plan to plant 1.14 crore saplings along roadsides to mark Van Mahotsav, taking place from July 1 to 7. This initiative is a segment of the state's larger goal of planting 35 crore trees by the year 2025, aiming to enrich the region's green cover.

The forest department, acting as the nodal agency for this grand plantation campaign, has prepared over 52.43 crore saplings in 2,586 nurseries statewide. These efforts are to ensure the successful realization of Uttar Pradesh's green vision. The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) will also plant 2.5 lakh saplings along expressways to further support this environmental agenda.

Key expressways, including the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Ganga, Gorakhpur Link, and Agra-Lucknow, will witness new life shortly. Mission Director of the Plantation Campaign 2025, Deepak Kumar, highlighted the coordinated efforts of several departments under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emphasizing the commitment to ecological sustainability. Preparations for these activities are reportedly ready, signaling a significant step for the state's ecological future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

