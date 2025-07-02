Left Menu

Heatwaves may cut GDP by 0.5 pct points in Europe, Allianz says

Productivity losses due to heat can be mitigated, Allianz Research said, calling for structural measures to prepare cities and adapt workplaces.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 16:03 IST
Heatwaves may cut GDP by 0.5 pct points in Europe, Allianz says

Recent heatwaves across Europe could slow economic growth in Europe by half a percentage point in 2025, a report by Allianz Research showed, comparing a day with temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius to half a day of strikes.

In Europe, GDP losses range from 0.1 percentage points for Germany to as much as 1.4 percentage points for Spain, where temperatures are around ten degrees higher in summer. Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of heatwaves, droughts and wildfires, with far-reaching economic repercussions.

Globally, the heatwaves translate to a GDP reduction of 0.6 percentage points this year, Allianz Research said. China, Spain, Italy and Greece could each see GDP losses of nearly one percentage point due to the current heatwaves, the Allianz Research report said, while the U.S. may face a decline of around 0.6 percentage points and France of up to a third of a point.

Extreme temperatures also reduce labour productivity, with the International Labour Organization forecasting that heat stress will reduce total potential working hours worldwide by 2.2% by 2030. Productivity losses due to heat can be mitigated, Allianz Research said, calling for structural measures to prepare cities and adapt workplaces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025