Transformer Blaze Near AIIMS Trauma Centre Sparks Concerns

A transformer fire sparked near the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi on Thursday afternoon, creating a brief stir in the area. The incident was promptly tackled by the Delhi Fire Services, who reported no injuries.

The DFS responded to a 3:34 pm alert about a transformer blast and fire at the AIIMS premises, dispatching eight fire tenders to the scene. DFS Chief Atul Garg confirmed the swift dousing of the fire by 3:55 pm, preventing any casualties.

While the fire services executed an efficient operation, AIIMS has yet to comment on the incident, leaving the public curious about any underlying issues that may have led to the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)