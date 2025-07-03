Left Menu

Transformer Blaze Near AIIMS Trauma Centre Sparks Concerns

A fire erupted following a blast in a transformer near AIIMS Trauma Centre, Delhi. Responders dispatched eight fire tenders and swiftly controlled the blaze within 21 minutes. No casualties were reported. Efforts were praised for averting a major incident. AIIMS has yet to release an official statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:47 IST
Transformer Blaze Near AIIMS Trauma Centre Sparks Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A transformer fire sparked near the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi on Thursday afternoon, creating a brief stir in the area. The incident was promptly tackled by the Delhi Fire Services, who reported no injuries.

The DFS responded to a 3:34 pm alert about a transformer blast and fire at the AIIMS premises, dispatching eight fire tenders to the scene. DFS Chief Atul Garg confirmed the swift dousing of the fire by 3:55 pm, preventing any casualties.

While the fire services executed an efficient operation, AIIMS has yet to comment on the incident, leaving the public curious about any underlying issues that may have led to the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025