Firecracker Blast in Kasba: A Wedding Preparation Mishap

A powerful explosion rocked the Kasba area on Saturday, injuring one individual during the preparation of firecrackers. The incident, which took place on MK Ghosal Road, left surrounding homes with shattered glass as thick smoke blanketed the neighborhood.

Emergency services, including the Kasba police and fire brigade, swiftly responded to the scene. The fire was quickly contained, and one person, who sustained serious injuries, was promptly admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Residents initially feared a gas cylinder explosion until further details emerged.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the firecrackers, locally known as 'tubri,' were intended for a wedding celebration. Alarmingly, the procedures, including mixing explosive materials, appeared to have been followed via YouTube videos. Authorities continue to question family members to comprehend the timing and safety oversights that led to this incident.

