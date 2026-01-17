Left Menu

Firecracker Blast in Kasba: A Wedding Preparation Mishap

A significant blast injured one person in Kasba while making firecrackers for a wedding. The incident cracked windows and filled the area with smoke. Authorities believe YouTube videos may have guided the preparations. Safety lapses are being investigated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A powerful explosion rocked the Kasba area on Saturday, injuring one individual during the preparation of firecrackers. The incident, which took place on MK Ghosal Road, left surrounding homes with shattered glass as thick smoke blanketed the neighborhood.

Emergency services, including the Kasba police and fire brigade, swiftly responded to the scene. The fire was quickly contained, and one person, who sustained serious injuries, was promptly admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Residents initially feared a gas cylinder explosion until further details emerged.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the firecrackers, locally known as 'tubri,' were intended for a wedding celebration. Alarmingly, the procedures, including mixing explosive materials, appeared to have been followed via YouTube videos. Authorities continue to question family members to comprehend the timing and safety oversights that led to this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

