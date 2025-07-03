Left Menu

Amaravati's Mega City Plans: New Land Pooling Rules Unveiled

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced new Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) Rules for Amaravati, offering farmers significant plots and benefits in exchange for land. The initiative aims for rapid urban development, turning Amaravati into a mega city, while ensuring social, financial, and infrastructural enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government is embarking on a transformative mission with its new Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) Rules, revealed Thursday, to catalyze Amaravati's evolution into a mega city. Under the 2025 rules, farmers contributing land will receive substantial residential and commercial plots, plus various social and financial perks.

S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, highlighted that an acre of patta land yields a 1,000 sq yard residential and 250 sq yard commercial plot, while jareebu land offers even larger commercial plots. This strategy adopts the 2015 framework but incorporates significant enhancements.

The government plans to integrate Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Guntur, and Vijayawada with Amaravati, acquiring an additional 40,000 acres. This ambitious project includes developing infrastructure like an international airport and promises diverse welfare measures, ensuring the socio-economic growth of stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

