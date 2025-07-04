Committee to investigate collapse of 5-storey building in outskirts of Shimla: DC

The collapse of the five-storey building in the outskirts of Shimla city will be investigated, and a report will be prepared on the construction of the four-lane road that passes near the accident site, authorities have said.

A panel, headed by additional district magistrate (law and order), will investigate the reasons behind the building collapse and submit a report, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said on Thursday.

He also stated that a separate committee would prepare the status report of the road project between Kaithlighat and Dhalli.

The development comes after a rift between Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials came out in the open. The minister was booked on Monday for alleged assault on NHAI officials, which took place after the collapse of the building in Mathu colony.

The building owner and a few others, whose houses have become vulnerable post the incident, have blamed the construction project, which is being overseen by NHAI and the company which is executing it.

Kashyap further stated that if the houses adjacent to the collapsed house are found to be in danger due to the project, the committee will submit a report on that, too. The Shimla DC pointed out that due to the construction, there is a threat to the houses of the people, regarding which complaints have been received from many individuals.

According to an official statement, it was also decided in the meeting to seek a report from the NHAI too.

The DC said that the company constructing the road will also give its report regarding the compliance of rules. Additionally, a separate report on the land acquisition done for the project has been sought, too.

The DC has also directed the NHAI officials to take steps on the demands of the affected people. Besides this, Kashyap directed the Public Works Department to get the partially damaged buildings evaluated so that the owners of the affected houses can be compensated after assessing the damage.

