Sinhagad Epic Trail Marathon 2025 Concludes with Enthusiasm and Spirit

Pune – The internationally recognized Thriller "Sinhagad Epic Trail Marathon", organized by the Western Ghats Running Foundation (WGRF), concluded with great energy, spirit, and participation at the historic Sinhagad Fort, a glorious symbol of Swarajya. Nilesh Kulaye and Pooja Krishnamurthy emerged as winners in the challenging 42 km full marathon category.

This unique mountain trail marathon is dedicated to the brave Mavalas (warriors) who sacrificed their lives for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Swarajya, and is affiliated with the International Trail Running Association (ITRA) and is a UTMB Index Race. Every year, WGRF organizes this flagship event on the last Saturday of June.

Participants experienced a truly thrilling 11-hour journey, completing the course through five different historic trails of Sinhagad, encountering steep cliffs, dense valleys, muddy terrain, and breathtaking natural beauty. The marathon started and ended at Atkarwadi village at the foothills of Sinhagad. Beyond being a race, the event delivered a strong message on fitness, environmental protection, fort conservation, and heritage preservation.

This year's event saw participation of 827 runners from 8 countries, 24 Indian states, and 45 cities, across four race categories: 11 km, 21 km, 30 km, and 42 km.

Event Leadership and Organization The marathon was flagged off in the presence of: • Deputy District Collector & Shivaji-era martial arts and fort expert Satish Raut • Sinhagad Ropeway Director Udayraj Shinde • Assistant Director of Archaeology Vilas Vahane • Pune Forest Department officials Manoj Barbole and Samadhan Patil • Pune Rural Police Officer Pravin More • Tourism Department representatives and Ghera Sinhagad Gram Panchayat members The event was led by Digvijay Jedhe, Founder-President of WGRF, with team members Anil Pawar, Mahesh Malusare, Mandar Mate, Adv. Rajesh Satpute, Maruti Gole, and Amar Dhumal and members of WGRF. Over 450 volunteers and team members, including supporters from Daund, Mulshi, Haveli, Velhe, and Pune city, meticulously planned and executed the event over two days with enthusiasm and a strong sense of community.

Race Results – Sinhagad Epic Trail Marathon 2025 42 km – Men: 1. Nilesh Kulaye – 4:58:13 2. Pritam Asrani – 5:51:55 3. Pulkit Verma – 6:18:51 42 km – Women: 1. Pooja Krishnamurthy 30 km – Men: 1. Aniket Pawar – 3:16:30 2. Sanjay Negi – 3:28:37 3. Nitish Kumar – 3:38:35 30 km – Women: 1. Veena Tadsare – 5:32:15 2. Hema Awale – 6:06:09 3. Shrima S. Baliga – 6:16:40 21 km – Men: 1. Inesh Vasava – 2:11:27 2. Vishal Rajbhar – 2:31:54 3. Bhushan Shinde – 3:03:15 21 km – Women: 1. Gitanjali Gubbevad – 4:13:23 2. Tanya Duckworth – 4:22:20 3. Shraddha Vassa – 4:33:52 11 km – Men: 1. Sahil Bhosle – 1:17:13 2. Tensile Waste – 1:18:19 3. Vardhan Goyal – 1:21:31 11 km – Women: 1. Surbhi Merukar – 1:49:28 2. Shobha Singh – 1:49:56 3. Pooja Vaidya – 2:06:56 The Sinhagad Epic Trail Marathon has once again proven to be more than just a race – it is a moving tribute to history, a celebration of nature, and a powerful platform to inspire fitness, ecological awareness, and cultural pride.

