Saryu Riverfront in Ayodhya to enhance town's cultural, spiritual, visual appeal, says UP govt

The Saryu Riverfront, being developed by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department at a cost of Rs 23.46 crore, will enhance the temple town's cultural, spiritual, and visual appeal by blending heritage with modern amenities, the state government said on Friday.

Officials said that significant progress has already been made in the project, with the stonework on the ghats of the river complete and the foundation work for nine decorative umbrellas underway.

The riverfront will feature 24 interpretation walls, inscriptions, signage, and a 100-metre-long stone-paved ghat. Once complete, it will become a space for meditation, yoga, and ritual bathing, with facilities such as shaded seating, landscaped walking paths, among others.

An official statement said the Saryu Riverfront will connect to the Ram Temple, providing visitors with a seamless spiritual and scenic journey. ''This project aims to blend heritage with modern amenities, providing an immersive experience for pilgrims and tourists alike,'' it said.

The statement underlined that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya is not only preserving its spiritual legacy but is also rapidly evolving into a world-class tourist destination.

''Alongside the grand construction of the Ram Temple, the development of the Saryu Riverfront is set to enhance Ayodhya's cultural, spiritual, and visual appeal,'' it added.

District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde confirmed that work is progressing swiftly and will be completed on schedule. The project is part of Ayodhya's broader transformation, which includes road widening, airport construction, railway station modernisation, and upgrades to tourism infrastructure, such as hotels and guesthouses.

Locals believe the riverfront will bring a new dimension to the city and generate significant employment opportunities, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)