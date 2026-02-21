Left Menu

Vice President Jagdeo's Spiritual Sojourn: A Day at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, where he offered prayers and admired ongoing construction works. Greeted by officials, he toured the temple complex and other shrines. Security was heightened for the visit. Jagdeo attended the AI Impact Summit in Delhi before returning to Guyana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:51 IST
Vice President Jagdeo's Spiritual Sojourn: A Day at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir
Visit
  • Country:
  • India

Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo paid a visit to Ayodhya's revered Ram Mandir over the weekend. Arriving by private aircraft, Jagdeo was warmly received by public officials, including Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, representing the state government amid traditional Awadhi customs.

Entering through Gate No 11, Jagdeo had 'darshan' of Lord Ram and toured other shrines, such as Kuber Teela and Sapt Rishi Mandir. The temple trust officials welcomed him, and he appreciated the complex's grandeur and ongoing construction work.

The visit, lasting approximately one to one-and-a-half hours, was marked by elaborate security arrangements with Superintendent of Police Chakrapani Tripathi overseeing the deployment. Jagdeo departed for Guyana after participating in the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

 Global
2
Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

 India
3
Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meeru...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026