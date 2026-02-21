Vice President Jagdeo's Spiritual Sojourn: A Day at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo paid a visit to Ayodhya's revered Ram Mandir over the weekend. Arriving by private aircraft, Jagdeo was warmly received by public officials, including Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, representing the state government amid traditional Awadhi customs.

Entering through Gate No 11, Jagdeo had 'darshan' of Lord Ram and toured other shrines, such as Kuber Teela and Sapt Rishi Mandir. The temple trust officials welcomed him, and he appreciated the complex's grandeur and ongoing construction work.

The visit, lasting approximately one to one-and-a-half hours, was marked by elaborate security arrangements with Superintendent of Police Chakrapani Tripathi overseeing the deployment. Jagdeo departed for Guyana after participating in the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

