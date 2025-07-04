IAEA, Algeria Host Workshop to Strengthen Nuclear Law Framework

In a significant step towards strengthening nuclear governance and legal preparedness, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in collaboration with Algeria’s National Nuclear Safety and Security Authority (Autorité Nationale de Sûreté et de Sécurité Nucléaires – ANSSN), successfully conducted the first national workshop on nuclear law in Algiers from 15 to 17 June 2025. The workshop marked a pivotal moment in Algeria’s nuclear regulatory journey following the adoption of its comprehensive national nuclear law in 2019.

A Gathering for National and International Legal Engagement

The three-day workshop brought together over 100 participants from a diverse range of government institutions, regulatory bodies, academic circles, and other national stakeholders. The initiative aimed to deepen understanding of international legal instruments and frameworks governing nuclear safety, security, safeguards, and civil liability for nuclear damage.

Organized under the umbrella of the IAEA Legislative Assistance Programme and funded through an inter-regional technical cooperation project, the workshop provided a platform for capacity building, dialogue, and technical exchange.

Focus Areas: From International Conventions to National Responsibilities

Central to the discussions were the four pillars of the international nuclear legal framework:

Nuclear Safety Nuclear Security Nuclear Safeguards (Non-proliferation) Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage

Participants engaged in detailed sessions on the requirements and implications of international conventions such as:

The Convention on Nuclear Safety

The Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material

The Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage

The Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and Radioactive Waste Management

These discussions served to align Algeria’s national framework with international best practices and support its compliance with global non-proliferation and safety norms.

Building a Robust National Legal Framework

The workshop emphasized the importance of a coherent, inclusive, and well-structured national legal framework, particularly in a country like Algeria, which is seeking to advance its peaceful nuclear applications in energy, medicine, agriculture, and industry.

In his opening address, ANSSN President Rachedi Menadi highlighted that while the enactment of a national nuclear law is a crucial first step, its effective implementation depends on continuous stakeholder engagement. He said:

“This workshop aims to raise awareness of best international practices and their implementation at the national level through our legal framework. Protecting people and the environment from the harmful effects of ionising radiation requires more than just laws—it requires an active and coordinated effort from all actors involved.”

Regulatory Functions and Prime Responsibility

A key theme of the workshop was the regulatory authority's role in oversight and enforcement, as well as the principle of prime responsibility of the authorized operator—the entity that holds the license to conduct nuclear activities.

This led to vibrant exchanges among participants on real-world scenarios, compliance strategies, enforcement protocols, and institutional capacity building. Discussions also touched upon how to balance government oversight with operator accountability, a cornerstone of the IAEA’s safety standards.

Algeria’s Path Forward in Nuclear Governance

Since enacting its 2019 nuclear law, Algeria has taken proactive steps to develop a robust legislative and institutional infrastructure for its nuclear programme. These include:

Strengthening the ANSSN’s regulatory independence and enforcement capacity

Aligning domestic policies with IAEA safety and security standards

Enhancing training and legal literacy among sector professionals

Establishing a legal framework for nuclear liability and insurance

The workshop reinforced Algeria’s commitment to peaceful and responsible use of nuclear technology, while also preparing the nation to meet emerging global challenges in nuclear safety and security.

IAEA’s Legislative Assistance Programme: A Global Framework

The workshop was conducted as part of the IAEA’s Legislative Assistance Programme, which supports Member States in developing and enhancing national legal frameworks in line with international norms. The programme includes advisory missions, model laws, peer reviews, and training workshops to build legal capacity and promote uniformity in global nuclear governance.

A Collaborative Future for Nuclear Safety and Security

As Algeria continues to expand its nuclear research and applications, the Algiers workshop has laid a foundation for continued collaboration with the IAEA, as well as regional and international partners. The event demonstrated that a transparent, inclusive, and legally sound framework is essential for the safe, secure, and peaceful development of nuclear technologies.