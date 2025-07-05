Officials confirm deaths after flash floods in central Texas

Several people were missing and an unconfirmed number of people had died after torrential rains caused flash floods in central Texas on Friday, according to local authorities. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency advisory for the Llano River in Mason County, about 120 miles (193 km) north of San Antonio, Texas.

The Llano River had risen very rapidly and the weather service warned those living near the river of "a life threatening situation!" In Kerr County, about 90 miles south of Mason County, the Sheriff's Office reported "catastrophic flooding" in the area, resulting in several people missing and "confirmed loss of life."

The Kerr County authorities did not provide more details on the deaths, but local media reported that at least six people had died. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said he was coordinating with the state's emergency response team on the flooding.

"Additional rain is forecast in those areas. Even if the rain is light, more flooding can occur in those areas. There is an ongoing threat for possible flash flooding from San Antonio to Waco for the next 24 to 48 hours in addition to the continued risks in west and central Texas," Patrick said in a post on social media platform X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)