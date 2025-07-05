Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Champions Green Mobility with E-Taxi Initiative

Himachal Pradesh is advancing eco-friendly transport by promoting e-vehicles and green hydrogen, as stated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start-up Yojana supports youth with a 50% subsidy for e-taxis. This initiative also aims to offer employment, financial stability, and reduce state financial burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:11 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government is prioritizing environmental protection, emphasizes Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He highlights the urgent need to promote e-vehicles and green hydrogen.

During the inauguration of 20 e-taxis from the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, he underscored the dire impacts of climate change and the necessity for policies focused on environmental conservation. With the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start-up Yojana, the state offers a 50% subsidy to youth for e-taxi purchase, dispersing Rs 4.22 crore to 59 individuals, with more subsidies on the way.

This initiative not only promotes employment and financial stability among youth but is also poised to alleviate the state's financial load. Sukhu noted the benefits of administrative reforms, emphasizing the state's improved ranking in educational quality from 21st to 5th nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

