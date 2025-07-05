Left Menu

DRDO and AIIMS Join Forces for Groundbreaking Biomedical Research

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and AIIMS, Rishikesh, have partnered to conduct clinical trials and advanced research on biomedical devices aimed at enhancing human performance in extreme environments. This collaboration will innovate products and strategies to mitigate challenging conditions' effects on human efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:45 IST
DRDO and AIIMS Join Forces for Groundbreaking Biomedical Research
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has entered a significant partnership with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh to push the boundaries of biomedical research. This collaboration is set to facilitate the development of cutting-edge devices targeting human performance in extreme environments.

The Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), a DRDO wing, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AIIMS, Rishikesh. The focus of this agreement is to conduct rigorous clinical trials and advanced research pertaining to biomedical devices and supplements that can aid human performance in challenging conditions.

With this strategic partnership, both DRDO and AIIMS aim to engineer innovative products and strategies that will mitigate the adverse effects of extreme environments on human efficiency. The collaboration was marked by a MoU signing event, the photos of which DRDO shared in a social media post on Friday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025