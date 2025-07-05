DRDO and AIIMS Join Forces for Groundbreaking Biomedical Research

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has entered a significant partnership with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh to push the boundaries of biomedical research. This collaboration is set to facilitate the development of cutting-edge devices targeting human performance in extreme environments.

The Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), a DRDO wing, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AIIMS, Rishikesh. The focus of this agreement is to conduct rigorous clinical trials and advanced research pertaining to biomedical devices and supplements that can aid human performance in challenging conditions.

With this strategic partnership, both DRDO and AIIMS aim to engineer innovative products and strategies that will mitigate the adverse effects of extreme environments on human efficiency. The collaboration was marked by a MoU signing event, the photos of which DRDO shared in a social media post on Friday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)