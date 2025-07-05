Left Menu

Tragic Fall in Hamirpur: Youth Dead, Toddler Injured in Ditch Accident

In a tragic incident in Himachal Pradesh, a young man died after falling into a 150-feet deep ditch in Hamirpur district. A two-year-old girl, who accompanied him, was injured. The pair were discovered after a search effort, and the authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, claiming the life of a young man, Mansukh Kumar, and leaving a two-year-old girl injured. The incident took place in Aansala village on Friday night.

The accident happened when the duo, accompanied by the girl's father, Kanchan Kumar, were traveling on a motorbike. Kanchan asked Mansukh to walk due to the road's treacherous conditions. Despite plans to regroup ahead, Mansukh and the girl failed to arrive, prompting a search.

Police, along with home guards, executed a search upon being alerted. They found the bodies in a 150-feet deep ditch early Saturday. While Mansukh was declared dead on the scene, the young girl was treated for injuries and is under medical care. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

