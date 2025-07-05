Tragedy in Texas: Flash Floods Claim Lives and Leave Many Missing
A devastating flash flood in central Texas has led to the deaths of 27 people, including nine children. Rescue operations are ongoing to find the remaining missing individuals, including several young girls from a summer camp. Authorities were caught off guard by the sudden rise of the Guadalupe River.
Severe flash flooding in central Texas has resulted in 27 confirmed deaths, including nine children, with dozens still missing. The emergency situation arose as the Guadalupe River rapidly rose, surprising authorities and residents alike. While 800 have been evacuated, the search for missing individuals continues at a frantic pace.
In Kerr County, the hardest-hit region, local sheriffs reported that up to 25 children from Camp Mystic remain unaccounted for. Despite the National Weather Service declaring the immediate flash flood threat over, a watch remains until the evening. The sudden event coincided with preparations for Independence Day celebrations at the river.
Both state and federal responses are in motion, with President Trump expressing condolences and offering support. Emergency responders are criticized for unforeseen conditions as heavy rains defied predictions, blindsiding those in their path. This disaster draws parallels with a 1987 flood that resulted in fatalities at a church camp.
