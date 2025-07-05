Tragedy Strikes Texas Hill Country: Flash Flood Devastation at Girls' Camp

A devastating flash flood struck the Texas Hill Country, leaving at least 27 people dead, including nine children, and many more missing. The abrupt surge of water, which rose 26 feet in 45 minutes, swept away campgrounds, homes, and vehicles in a region known for its vulnerability to flash floods.

The focus is on a summer camp near the Guadalupe River, where frantic rescue operations continue. Helicopters, boats, and drones are deployed to locate and assist stranded individuals. The flooding caught many by surprise despite weather warnings, sparking criticism over the adequacy of evacuation efforts at Camp Mystic.

As the search for survivors continues, questions loom regarding emergency response measures and the lack of effective alerts for residents. The Texas Hill Country, a picturesque tourist destination, faces the impact of ongoing rains and potential further flooding, with communities rallying to support affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)