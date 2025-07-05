Timely Water Release: A Milestone in Rayalaseema's Irrigation

In a move aimed at boosting irrigation in the drought-prone Rayalaseema region, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to finalize preparations for the release of 3,850 cusecs of water into the Jeedipalli Reservoir. The release is scheduled for July 15 as part of Phase-1 of the Handri–Neeva Project.

This development marks a significant achievement for the state government's continuous efforts over the past year to ensure adequate irrigation water supply. According to an official release, water from the Jeedipalli Reservoir will subsequently be channeled to the Gollapalli, Marala, and Cherlopalli reservoirs, thereby enhancing the region's water management capabilities.

During a review meeting at his camp office, Chief Minister Naidu emphasized the importance of utilizing every drop of water efficiently and advised officials to focus on groundwater recharge. He also noted the state's reservoirs currently hold 419 TMC of water, an impressive increase from last year's 182 TMC, as optimistic rainfall forecasts promise further gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)