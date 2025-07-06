Deadly Floods Devastate Central Texas: A Tragic Wake-Up Call

At least 43 individuals, including 15 children, have been confirmed dead due to flash floods in central Texas, officials reported on Saturday. Rescuers are ardently searching for dozens still missing, including campers and residents from the affected area. Authorities fear the death toll will increase beyond the current figures.

The flash floods, driven by unexpected forcible rain, have wreaked havoc beyond Kerr County, with casualties reported in Travis and Kendall Counties. The sudden monsoon inundated areas near the Guadalupe River with up to 15 inches of rain, leaving 850 people in a desperate state, clinging to survival.

The communities remain in turmoil, with bridges destroyed and homes submerged. Authorities continue to evaluate the damage while coordinating extensive rescue efforts. The catastrophe, attributed in part to forecast shortcomings, calls for comprehensive governmental intervention in future disaster preparedness to prevent further tragedies.

