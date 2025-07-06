Left Menu

Unseen Giants: The Secret World of Mycorrhizal Fungi Unveiled

Mycorrhizal fungi, vital yet largely unexplored, form symbiotic relationships with plants, supporting ecosystems globally. However, up to 83% remain unidentified. Reforestation and agriculture threaten these invisible partners. Understanding their roles is crucial for ecological balance and sustainable agriculture, especially as climate change and deforestation reshape landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheffield | Updated: 06-07-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 10:02 IST
In forests worldwide, unseen mycorrhizal fungi form symbiotic relationships with the roots of plants, supporting life above ground. These organisms, often unnoticed, play a crucial role in ecosystem health and biodiversity.

Alarmingly, recent research reveals that approximately 83% of ectomycorrhizal fungi species have yet to be identified by science. In a rapidly changing world, it's vital to understand these foundational organisms.

Agricultural activities and deforestation jeopardize these fungi by disrupting their habitats. To preserve ecosystems and promote sustainable agriculture, we must urgently study these 'dark taxa' before it's too late.

