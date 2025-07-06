Tragic Explosion at Sigachi Industries Pharma Plant

The death toll from a devastating explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Sangareddy district has reached 41, following the recent passing of a burn victim, officials reported on Sunday.

According to a senior police official, the victim, who had been critically injured in the June 30 explosion, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. Eighteen other individuals remain hospitalized, while 14 have been discharged after treatment.

Efforts are ongoing to trace nine missing workers. At the time of the explosion, 143 individuals were at the plant, with 61 confirmed safe, officials stated earlier. The remains of 40 deceased have been returned to their families.

