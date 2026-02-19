Hospital Insurance Fraud Bust: A Deep Dive into Deception

In a significant crackdown on fraud, police have apprehended three staff members from Galaxy One Hospital situated in New Palam Vihar, for allegedly forging documents to file false insurance claims. Officials disclosed the arrests followed a joint police and health department raid at the hospital.

During the operation, authorities uncovered 60 phony insurance claim files linking back to more than 25 different insurance firms. This fraudulent activity, amounting to over Rs 1 crore, included the cooperation of hospital staff with beneficiaries to craft fake medical records, pharmacy bills, and IPD admissions.

Moreover, the probe led to Labswell in Dayanand Colony, unveiling additional fabricated lab reports. The arrested individuals, identified as Gaurav, Sapna, and Varsha, were deeply involved in processing the deceitful claims. The investigation continues following a related complaint by the CM Flying Squad and previous irregularity findings in May 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)