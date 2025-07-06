Left Menu

Uttarakhand Eco-tourism: A New Era of Conservation and Growth

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, experienced a thrilling jungle safari in Corbett National Park and engaged in planting over 1,000 saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, highlighting the state's tourism and conservation efforts that are boosting local economy and self-employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:58 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently embarked on an exhilarating jungle safari in the renowned Corbett National Park, showcasing the state's commitment to nature and tourism. During this visit, Dhami participated in the mass planting of over 1,000 saplings under the aptly named 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Expressing his awe on social media platform X, Dhami shared that the jungle experience was not only thrilling but also served as a vivid connection with the natural heritage of the area. He pointed out that the state government's continuous efforts have significantly bolstered safari tourism, thereby attracting a surge of both domestic and international tourists to Uttarakhand.

This influx has rejuvenated the tourism-based economy and opened up new avenues for self-employment among locals. The Chief Minister also praised the dedication of the Forest Department and local environmentalists for their role in conserving the state's greenery and biodiversity, emphasizing their contributions to the region's sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

