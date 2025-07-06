Tragic Flooding Strikes Texas Summer Camp

A catastrophic flood swept through a Texas summer camp, leaving 27 girls unaccounted for and at least 43 fatalities as rescue efforts continued into their third day. Striking on U.S. Independence Day, the disaster hit the area near the Guadalupe River, leaving rescue teams racing against time.

Torrential rains of up to 15 inches overwhelmed Texas Hill Country, prompting the evacuation of over 850 people. Concerns arose over potential impacts from federal job cuts under the Trump administration, which might have hindered predictive capabilities of severe weather events, experts suggested.

President Trump faces criticism over federal disaster response strategies, amid Texas Governor Greg Abbott appealing for federal aid. The tragic event at Camp Mystic highlighted the dire consequences of natural disasters amid uncertain weather forecasts and personnel shortages.

