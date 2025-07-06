Devastating Texas Floods: A Community in Mourning

A deadly flood devastated parts of Texas Hill Country, with the death toll reaching at least 67 as of Sunday, including 21 children. The search continues for missing individuals, particularly from a summer camp near the Guadalupe River, as rescue operations are conducted amid ongoing rainfall.

The intense flooding, triggered by heavy rain on the Independence Day holiday, overwhelmed rivers and led to mass evacuations. Emergency responders, alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency, have been tirelessly working on rescue efforts, highlighting a community in distress.

The disaster has sparked criticism regarding federal response and weather forecasting reliability. Cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration under President Trump's administration have raised concerns about the ability to issue timely warnings, potentially compounding the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)