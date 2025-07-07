Tragedy at Camp Mystic: Texas Flash Floods Devastate Summer Camp
Flash floods in central Texas wreaked havoc, leading to at least 79 deaths and turning Camp Mystic into a disaster zone. Rescuers tirelessly searched for missing individuals, including camp members. Governor Greg Abbott warned of further potential flooding, while communities cope with loss and undertake recovery efforts.
- Country:
- United States
Central Texas faced calamity as flash floods tragically claimed at least 79 lives, including children at an all-girls summer camp. Camp Mystic, at the heart of the devastation, became a scene of heartbreak as families returned Sunday to sift through the aftermath.
Search operations proceeded with urgency, as ten campers remained missing. Governor Greg Abbott reported 41 people unaccounted for across the state. Heavy rain forecasts threaten additional flooding, raising concerns about preparedness and timely warnings in the flood-prone region.
President Donald Trump's disaster declaration seeks federal aid for affected areas. With communities banding together, the emphasis remains on rescue efforts, assessing response efficiency, and preparing for ongoing weather threats.
