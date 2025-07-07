Tragedy at Camp Mystic: Texas Flash Floods Devastate Summer Camp

Central Texas faced calamity as flash floods tragically claimed at least 79 lives, including children at an all-girls summer camp. Camp Mystic, at the heart of the devastation, became a scene of heartbreak as families returned Sunday to sift through the aftermath.

Search operations proceeded with urgency, as ten campers remained missing. Governor Greg Abbott reported 41 people unaccounted for across the state. Heavy rain forecasts threaten additional flooding, raising concerns about preparedness and timely warnings in the flood-prone region.

President Donald Trump's disaster declaration seeks federal aid for affected areas. With communities banding together, the emphasis remains on rescue efforts, assessing response efficiency, and preparing for ongoing weather threats.