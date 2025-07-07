Tragedy at Camp Mystic: Texas Flash Floods Devastate Summer Camp

Families sifted through debris at Camp Mystic, a popular all-girls summer camp devastated by flash floods in central Texas. The disaster claimed over 82 lives, including many campers, as homes were swept off their foundations. Rescue teams face perilous conditions as they search for the missing.

Governor Greg Abbott confirmed 41 people remain unaccounted for and warned of further flooding. The tragedy has sparked questions about the adequacy of flood warnings and emergency preparedness in the flood-prone area. As rescue efforts continue, President Trump declared a major disaster, activating federal assistance.

The flash floods, described as unexpected by authorities, exposed vulnerabilities in emergency response protocols. Questions linger about warning effectiveness, as locals navigate the heartbreak of lost loved ones and the challenges of rebuilding amid wreckage and grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)