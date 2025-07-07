Left Menu

Unearthing Earth's Origins: The Hadean Mystique in Québec's Ancient Rocks

The Hadean Eon, Earth's first geological period, remains shrouded in mystery due to scarce rock records. However, Québec's Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt has unveiled rocks dating back over four billion years. This discovery sheds light on early Earth’s evolution and offers insights into the conditions that fostered the planet's initial habitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have uncovered rocks dating back over four billion years in Quebec's Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt. These ancient stones offer a rare glimpse into the Earth's Hadean Eon, a turbulent period when the planet first cooled and began forming its initial crust.

The Hadean period, spanning from 4.6 to 4.03 billion years ago, has long eluded scientists due to the scarcity of preserved geological materials. However, through innovative dating techniques using zircon minerals and isotopic analysis, researchers have confirmed the existence of significant rock formations from this early era.

This monumental finding not only challenges previous estimations of the Earth's geological timeline but also provides critical insights into the conditions necessary for life to develop. The presence of ancient oceans and a nascent crust during the Hadean Eon suggests that the planet was rapidly evolving to support life.

