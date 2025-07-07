Left Menu

Typhoon Danas Wreaks Havoc on Taiwan's West Coast

Typhoon Danas hit southern Taiwan's densely populated west coast, causing two deaths and over 500 injuries. The storm, with winds reaching 220 km/h, led to widespread damage and significant disruptions in daily life before moving towards eastern China.

Early on Monday, Typhoon Danas devastated southern Taiwan's crowded west coast, leaving two dead and injuring over 500, in an unusual occurrence for the region. The typically eastern route of typhoons across Taiwan's less populated areas spared the island from such impacts in the past.

Schools and businesses were closed as the typhoon, with winds reaching 220 km/h, ravaged the southwestern county of Yunlin. Streets were littered with over 700 uprooted trees and scattered road signs, according to government reports. In Tainan, local TV captured scenes of snapped electric poles and a collapsed temple gate.

Taiwan's weather authorities noted Danas's unusual path, suggesting the storm weakened as it approached eastern China. President Lai Ching-te alerted citizens to prepare for remaining severe weather. Power outages affected 700,000 homes, flights were cancelled, and rail services disrupted. China's Zhejiang province raised its emergency alert, halting maritime and construction activities in anticipation.

